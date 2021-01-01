adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Truepur Seamless Tight in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Truepur Seamless Tight in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Self 1: 58% polyamide 38% nylon 4% spandexSelf 2: 55% polyamide 35% nylon 9% spandex 1% poly. Made in China. Machine wash. Elastic waist. Ribbed side paneling. ADIDAS x Stella McCartney printed logo at back waist. ADID-WP154. GU1637. Adidas by Stella McCartney offers women cutting age sports performance clothing they can work out in while still feeling good about the way they look. Not compromising style for performance, the balance is struck between fashion and sport.