adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Woven Track Pant in Black. - size S (also in L, XS) Self: 60% nylon 40% recycled polyamideLining: 100% recycled poly. Made in Indonesia. Machine wash. Elastic drawstring waistband. Side slant and back flap pockets with snap button closureFront zipper pockets. Hidden side zipper at hem with reflective strip. Elastic banded cuffsRipstop fabric. 20 at the knee narrows to 8.5 at the leg opening. ADID-WP145. GT4393. Adidas by Stella McCartney offers women cutting age sports performance clothing they can work out in while still feeling good about the way they look. Not compromising style for performance, the balance is struck between fashion and sport.