Three Graces Aspen Dress in Stone, Size UK 12: In a dreamy, summery cotton that’s equal parts crisp and soft (in other words, perfect), Aspen has a fitted bodice, delicate spaghetti straps, and a wonderfully drapey, calf-grazing pleated skirt. It’s the kind of elegant yet understated piece you can wear from brunch to dinner. And this probably goes without saying, but it’s heaven on a hot day.100% cotton.