Head into the world of your favorite historical action-adventure video game with an officially licensed Assassin's Creed style! Whether you support the Knights Templars or the Assassins, everyone will enjoy a t-shirt from this imaginative game franchise. Follow the hooded Assassins through historical periods like Ancient Greece and the French Revolution or show off your favorite games like Odyssey or Unity with one of these cool Assassin's Creed tees. Assassin's Creed Valhalla Paint Splatter Crest and Birds T-Shirt, Black Small Fifth Sun GameStop