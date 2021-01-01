Assistant To The Regional Manager Funny Office T-Shirt

Awesome Outfit for every Chief or Manager, Boss to wear to help inspire and motivate their employees in the office. Show with proud that you are the real Assistant to the Regional Manager. Funny Office Sayings for Men,Woman, co-worker This cute colleague is a great present for birthday, Christmas. Makes a cute gift for Work, at Office or Celebration and Anniversary. Ideal for work occasions, nightshift. Humorous Quote for Office Workers and Assistant Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem