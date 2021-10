Alioth is the brightest star in Ursa Major, sparkling in the tail of the bear, four times as large as our sun. Like all fragrances in Tiziana Terenzis startlingly beautiful Stelle di Luna collection, Alioth unfolds gently, almost musically. 3.4oz. Made in Italy. NOTES Saffron Cardamom Black pepper, Ylang ylang, Rose Patchouli Oud Ambergris. Fragrances - Park Fragrance > Tiziana Terenzi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tiziana Terenzi.