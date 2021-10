Tiziana Terenzi expands the Absolute collection with Velorum Extrait de Parfum. An extremely pure and bright essence, like the candid light that the Velorum star gives off in the sky, this floral m lange. 3.38 oz. Made in Italy. Fragrances - Park Fragrance > Tiziana Terenzi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tiziana Terenzi.