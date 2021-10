Coming in a pack of two (one solid, one patterned), lace-trimmed jersey shorts will help you relax in both comfort and style. Pack of two assorted shorts 2 1/2" inseam; 12 1/2" leg opening; 9 1/2" front rise; 12 1/2" back rise Elastic waist 95% polyester, 5% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing