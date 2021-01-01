Buy the Assorted Pinks Friendship Bracelet Kit by Creatology™ at Michaels. Making friendship bracelets is easy with this bracelet kit by Creatology. Complete with assorted pink yarn skeins and a bracelet wheel, this kit includes everything you need to make personalized bracelets. Making friendship bracelets is easy with this bracelet kit by Creatology. Complete with assorted pink yarn skeins and a bracelet wheel, this kit includes everything you need to make personalized bracelets. It offers the perfect way to express a child's creativity. Details: Hot pink, light pink and white Polyester and paper For ages 4 and upContents: 10 - 8 yds. (7.3 m) skeins of floss Braiding wheel Instruction sheet | Assorted Pinks Floss Friendship Bracelet Kit by Creatology™ | Michaels®