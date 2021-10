Lace-up sneaker - Soft terry lining - Low top - Leather/fabric, mesh or leather upper responsibly sourced through the Leather Working Group with a round toe - Contour+ technology for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience - Non-slip outsole - Consciously packaged: All shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper + soy-based ink. Designed using sustainable materials Measurements - Heel: 1"