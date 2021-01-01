Koltov Astrid Crossbody, Mint/Hazelnut

KOLTOV HANDBAGS - embody timeless designs, prints, and silhouettes. Our handbags are not just an accessory but a finishing touch that accents your look and carries all your essentials. Our practical designs can take you from day to night and work to weekend. There is no need to compromise style for functionality when you carry Koltov. PERFECT FOR ON-THE-GO - This compact crossbody measures 6. 7" L x 2. 2" W x 4. 9" H and allows plenty of space and storage for your daily essentials. Its double top zip closure keeps your items safe and secure while also allowing for easy access on the go. ENDLESS ORGANIZATION - The Astrid Crossbody features 2 top zip pockets and 1 front snap pocket. The front snap pocket boasts 4 credit card slots and large pocket. The back compartment has 2 pockets separated by a zippered pocket. HIGH QUALITY VEGAN LEATHER - Our bags are cruelty-free and made of the highest standard vegan leather. The durable and easy to clean material makes this bag perfect for work, travel or everyday use, while being the perfect gift for any animal lover. ADJUSTABLE STRAP - The Astrid Crossbody strap can be adjusted from 14" to 27" for true comfort and fit. This hands-free, modern bag is perfect for everyday use and adds style and convenience to any outfit.