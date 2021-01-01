Astrobrights Colored Cardstock, 8.5" x 11", 65 lb/176 gsm, 250 Sheets, Lunar Blue

Unleash your creativity with Astrobrights Colored Cardstock, in Lunar Blue™. Our colored card stock is thick enough to stand up to frequent handling and the rigors of postal machines, yet smooth enough to work with inkjet and laser printers. Plus, it's lignin and acid-free so it won't yellow over time. Create show-stopping presentation bindings, posters, postcards, booklet covers, and more. Just add black ink! Brighter colors. Brighter ideas. Get ready for your most creative ideas to really take off! The proof is in colors and numbers, of course. Studies by the American Paper Institute and the Color Marketing Group show that color increases retention by 18 percent and improves readership by as much as 40 percent. And for direct mail, color increases response rates by 20 percent. A Brighter Shade of Green Neenah is committed to conserving our natural resources through responsible business and manufacturing policies and practices. Neenah manufactures a wide selection of green papers including FSC certified, Green Seal certified, Green-e certified and Carbon Neutral Plus papers.