Astronomer Astronomy Gift Telescope Space Tote Bag

The Astro Telescope Present is for the astronomer or scientist who loves to watch the stars and planets in the sky. Anyone who likes astronomy or astrophysics always says Give Me Some Space. You love science and cosmology? Then you will love this! The You Can t Buy Happiness but you can buy a Telescope Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men, women or kids and Lover for birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.