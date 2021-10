A high-twisted detail defines this jersey muscle tank. Complete with ruched grathering along the side seam toward front of top, creating a naturally cascading drape. Crewneck Sleeveless Rib knit at the neck band Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Cropped Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Alexanderwang.t > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. alexanderwang.t. Color: White. Size: Small.