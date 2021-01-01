Alexander Wang Asymmetric Fray Skirt in Black 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Unlined. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Asymmetrical frayed hem. Denim fabric. AWAN-WQ83. 4DC2215174. About the designer: New York-based designer Alexander Wang offers statement-making womenswear that blends classic, refined silhouettes with an urban sensibility. His clothes are at all times luxurious, but also inspiring, provocative, and wearable. Born and raised in San Francisco, Wang moved to New York at the age of 18 to attend the Parsons School of Design. By his sophomore year, Wang was already developing the first collection of his eponymous label, which officially launched in 2007. In 2008, at the age of 24, he won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and was nominated for the 2008 CFDA Swarovski Womenswear Designer of the Year award.