Proenza Schouler White Label - Asymmetric Gathered Satin-jersey Midi Skirt - Black

Proenza Schouler White Label is so good at designing versatile pieces that maintain an understated elegance. This midi skirt is cut from black satin-jersey in a gathered silhouette that really enhances the fabric's fluidity. The elasticated waistband is trimmed with twill and has adjustable ties. Wear yours with a sweater and ankle boots for day and a cami and sandals for evening. Wear it with: [GAUGE81 Bodysuit id1263904], [Bottega Veneta Shoulder bag id1241247], [A.W.A.K.E. MODE Mules id1240234], [Loren Stewart Necklace id1177387].