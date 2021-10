This textural pleated maxi dress flaunts ruffles and pleats. Asymmetric neckline One short sleeve One strapless Concealed side zip Silk Lining: Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 61" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Dress Collections - Badgley Mischka > Badgley Mischka > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Badgley Mischka. Color: Bright Siam. Size: 0.