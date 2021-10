Stella McCartney's versatile navy dress has been made in Italy from panels of a ribbed wool and alpaca-blend that are pieced together to create a subtle deconstructed look. Designed for a relaxed fit, it has a slightly short, asymmetric hem and raised seams along the shoulders. Wear yours with chunky boots. Wear it with: [The Row Shoulder bag id1240279], [Stella McCartney Ankle boots id1262058].