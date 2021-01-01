The Sei Asymmetrical Drape Sweater in Grey 47% merino wool 38% viscose 10% nylon 5% cashmere. Made in China. Dry clean only. One-shoulder styling. Ruched fabric detail throughout. Lightweight woolen fabric. TSEX-WK3. TS-2020. About the designer: THE SEI is a luxury ready-to-wear collection based in L.A. and founded in 2020 by an all-female team of diverse individuals. With prior experience working together at Michelle Mason, the team set out on their own venture where THE SEI was born. The brand sets out to create thoughtful pieces, designed for women—by women, expanding beyond a range of generations and lifestyles. THE SEI aims to build a foundation of polished classics mixed with seductive silhouettes inspired to empower women to feel at their most confident and balanced self, while remaining effortless and timeless.