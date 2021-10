This is an exclusive Funny at my age i need glasses and Shihtzu tee. This one for Who love Shihtzu dog and dog owner. Perfect for everyone to present on Father's day, Mother's day, Birthday, Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving day, New year. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.