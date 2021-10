From the Atelier Three Rose Edition Collection. Sculpted out of metallic leather, these slingback pumps flaunts supple petals forming the shape of gardenia and florals. Leather upper Point toe Adjustable slingback strap Lining: Lambskin leather Calf leather sole Made in Italy SIZE Leather-covered stiletto heel, 4.25" (110mm). Women's Shoes - Valentino > Valentino Garavani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino Garavani. Color: Gold. Size: 5.5.