Wrangler Atg By Wrangler Thermal Lined Flannel Shirt

60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Bangladesh Machine Wash SUPERIOR WARMTH. This men's button down features a brushed flannel interior at the body for an added layer of warmth. Help keep your core warm during the winter or in cooler temps when you're outside. MOISTURE WICKING. A moisture wicking waffle knit liner helps wick away moisture to keep you cool, dry and comfortable. Multiple layers can become warm and uncomfortable, but our knit helps keep you focused. ADDED PROTECTION. Shield the sun, even colder temperatures. UPF 30 provides an additional layer of sun protection on covered areas. BUILT STRONG. Two reinforced center front buttons are securely fastened to the button down for enhanced durability. Extra strength helps prevent against your belt, work bench, desk and other sources of friction. UTILITY STORAGE. Two flap utility pockets at the chest keeps your items safely stowed away. An additional chest pocket holds your phone, keys and other small goods..Weave type: Woven UTILITY STORAGE. Two flap utility pockets at the chest keeps your items safely stowed away. An additional chest pocket holds your phone, keys and other small goods. Weave type: Woven