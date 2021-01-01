It doesn't matter if you're hitting the gym, the court, or the races with these Smartwool Athletic Light Elite Stripe Crew 3-Pack of sports socks. They'll help keep you dry, comfortable, and ready for more. Crew socks that sit at the calf. Sold as three-pair pack. Smartwool fit system features ankle and arch braces the help ensure you get a secure fit. Light Elite Cushioning provides targeted cushioning designed for runners at the ball and heel provides added protection in high impact areas. Flat toe seam helps reduce chafing and provide all day comfort. Reinforced heel provides added durability for high intensity activity. 59% Merino wool, 39% nylon, 2% elastane. Machine wash inside out, tumble dry. Made in the USA.