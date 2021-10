The cut: Roomier in the seat and thigh with a slightly tapered leg for a muscle-friendly fit. The fabric: Premium Authentic Flex denim combines a rigid look with all the comfort of stretch. 13" leg opening; 10 1/2" front rise; 15" back rise (size 32 x 32) 96% cotton, 3% elastomultiester, 1% elastane Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Men's Clothing