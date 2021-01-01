Atlas Pillow

Designed in New York exclusively for Creative Women, this truly unique collection draws inspiration from Tunisia's rich Berber heritage. Hand-woven cotton is embroidered with striking designs in black wool and finished with petite tassels. Each pillow is watchfully spun, woven and embroidered by a small mother-daughter led group of women in Tunisia's capital city, Tunis. Pillow cover measures 18x18" with zipper closure. Hand wash only. Pillow comes stuffed with a non-allergenic polyester fiber fill insert. Ethically crafted in Tunisia.