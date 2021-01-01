The silky feel of a hydrating cream meets the lightness of a gel - cream in this weightless formula. Each cool and refreshing drop enriched with ingredients such as Hyaluronic acid for moisture, Squalane improves skin elasticity, and Ceramide to lock in a dewy glow for daily skin renewal and protection. Great for all skin types. How to UseApply daily in the morning and evening after cleansing. Cruelty - FreeParaben FreeSulfates FreePhthalate FreeGluten - FreeWater, Propanediol, Glycerin, Phenyl Trimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Sodium Polyacrylate, 1, 2 - Hexanediol, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Carbomer, Dimethicone, PEG - 60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dimethiconol, Chlorphenesin, Trideceth - 6, Allantoin, Fragrance, Polyglyceryl - 10 Laurate, Polyglyceryl - 10 Myristate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, PEG/PPG - 18/18 Dimethicone, Linalool, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Squalane, Limonene, Octyldodecanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Hydrolyzed Glycosaminoglycans, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ceramide NP, Benzyl Glycol, Methyl Methacrylate, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, MAY CONTAIN/PEUT CONTENIR/PUEDE CONTENER(+/ - ): Blue 1 (CI 42090)1.764 fl. oz. / 50 gAbout the BrandMoiraMade in Korea | Atomic Water Moisturizing Cream in Clear