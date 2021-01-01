Grey titanium case and bracelet. Fixed grey titanium bezel. Grey (patterned) dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three black sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hours. Citizen caliber B620 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 11.6 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Attesa Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Attesa Chronograph Eco-Drive Grey Titanium Mens Watch CA4390-55A.