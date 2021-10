Introduced by the design house of Bvlgari, this feminine fragrance possesses a blend of coriander, orange blossom, pepper, bergamot, orange, jasmine, cardamom, rose, green tea, and woodsy accords. 2.5 oz EDT Spray Bvlgari Eau Parfumee au The Vert Extreme was launched in 1996. The result is an immediate sensation of relaxation and well-being Women