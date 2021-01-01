Summery and beachy weathered stripes line the length of the Aventura Clothing Aubree Dress. This easy fit shift dress features a stylish back cutout with faux buttons down the sides and perfectly practical pockets. At 37 inches it is the perfect length for lazy summer days. Best of all, the Aubree Dress is produced in a Fair Trade Certified factory. Easy fit shift dress features a sleeveless design with decorative back cutout and faux side button closures. Pockets at sides. Pull-on dress offers a fitted silhouette. Straight hemline. 97% cotton, 3% spandex yarn dye. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Warm iron if needed. Measurements: â¢ Length: 37 inches. Imported.