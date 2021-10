Made of wool-blend, this turtleneck is decorated with a gradient design. Turtleneck Drop shoulders Long sleeves Pullover style 86% alpaca/14% polymide Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 22.25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Contemporary Collections > Xirena > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Xirena. Color: Dusty Lilac. Size: XL.