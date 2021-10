Aubrie Dress in Euphoria Black print. Long dress with slim waist. Draping effect on the chest and voluminous short sleeves. Made of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ viscose. For the Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, Stine Goya draws inspiration from speakeasies of the roaring 1920s and the nonchalant cool of the 1980s New Romantics movement, where individuality and self-expression reign supreme. Driven by emotion and romanticism, GRUNGE EUPHORIA celebrates the carefree sensuality of nightlife.