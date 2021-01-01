Wrangler Auburn Hills 2 Piece Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage Set Blue - Wrangler Luggage Sets

The Wrangler 2 Piece luggage set is loaded with features including a durable ABS material designed to absorb impact under stress and prevent permanent dents by 'flexing' back into its original shape. Each upright in the set expands for added packing capacity, and includes a fully-lined interior with tie-down straps that hold your contents securely. Push-button recessed locking trolley handle for easy maneuvering. Each suitcase expands for an additional 25 packing capacity. Spinner wheels allow complete upright mobility for free-weight rolling, relieving pressure from your arms. Fully-lined interior with zippered accessory pockets. ABS shell is exceptionally durable to withstand the rigors of frequent travel. Zip-around divider doubles as a separate packing compartment and spacious organizer pocket. Criss-crossing elastic tie-down straps to secure contents and clothing articles in place. Two retractable carry handles for easy lifting. 28 spinner: (Overall 31 in. x 21 in. x 12 in.(Body 28 in. x 19 in. x 12 in.12.76 lbs. 20 Carry-On: (Overall 23 in. x 15 in. x 9.8 in (Body 20 in. x 13.3 in. x 9.8 in. 9.2 lbs.