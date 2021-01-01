Auctions Are My Bidness Funny Auctioneer Bid Bidding Pun Tote Bag

Auctions Are My Bidness quote is a funny way for any auctioneer to show off their sense of humor. If you are in the business of buying and selling goods at auction or trading valuables, this will be a hit. Next time you're at an auction bidding and you're the buyer with the highest bid price, you can show off this funny auctioneer pun when you are in the middle of a sale! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.