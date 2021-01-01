A modern lipstick that dresses up lips with bold coverage, long-lasting wear, and a luxurious texture that smooths and nourishes. Debut weightless, color-saturated lips when you smooth on NARS Audacious Lipstick. It glides on like satin across the skin and achieves single-stroke coverage that leaves lips with captivating color, dramatic depth, and unstoppable character. A cult-favorite, it is shamelessly seductive in touch and texture. Each shade imparts bold, ultra-saturated color that feels hydrating and stays put without bleeding or feathering. This product is an Allure Best of Beauty winner. Design house: Nars. Series: Audacious. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. Type: Makeup. SubType: Lipstick. Size: 0.14 oz. Style: NARSAUDLS21. Barcode: 607845094579. Oxblood Burgundy. Nars / Audacious Lipstick Charlotte 0.14 oz (4.2 ml).