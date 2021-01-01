From rand mcnally

Audio Cable Gold Plated for Guitar Headphones AmpFemale Stereo Jack Adapter 65mm14 inch Revolution to 35mm18 inch Female Headphone Microphone.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Conductor are made of pure copper and covered in gold Essentials for acoustic equipment DIY enthusiastsmusic-loverMusic practitioners and etc Connect your smartphones, tablets, iPod, MP3 or headphones with standard 3.5mm 1/8 inch to most pro audio and home audio equipment(e.g.amplifiers, mixing console, home theater devices, amplifiers or AV receivers) Rugged construction provides years of reliable service Much longer service life and more durable compared with those plastic connectors with metal painting

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com