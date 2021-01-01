Audio Engineer Sound Editor Recording Mixing Console T-Shirt

Audio Engineer Makes Musicians Sound So Talented - This design is ideal for a sound engineer, sound engineer or recording engineer who helps to produce a recording or a performance, balancing and adjusting sound sources. Ideal for sound editors. This is for sound mixers who use equalization, dynamics processing and audio effects, mixing, reproduction, and mastering of sound. Ideal for sound engineers who focus on the recording for music concerts, theatre, sports games and corporate events. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem