Audiobook readers are part of the nerd herd book culture with the Book nerds, bookish, bookworms, book dragons, bibliophiles, biblioverts, bookaholics and booktroverts. Audiobook cute tees for girls. Great gift for readers birthday and Christmas. Perfect for mom, dad, husband wife, girlfriend boyfriend, brother, sister, son or daughter who love Audiobooks. Audio book listener funny tees. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem