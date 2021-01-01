PISTOLA Audrey Crop Mid Rise Skinny in White. - size 24 (also in 25, 27, 28) PISTOLA Audrey Crop Mid Rise Skinny in White. - size 24 (also in 25, 27, 28) 67% cotton 9% rayon 22% recycled poly 2% lycra. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Intentionally distressed. Raw cut frayed hem. Stretch denim. 11 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. Imported. PSTL-WJ105. P6038EFN-WRP. PISTOLA is a premium denim label offering contemporary ready-to-wear collections designed with the modern woman's independent spirit in mind. Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Grace Na, Pistola skillfully blends expert cuts with a streetwise sensibility. Designed in California, PISTOLA garment is meticulously crafted, elevating everyday material with precise fits and utilitarian style edge, to give women thoughtfully designed classics as wardrobe essentials to live in. PISTOLA stands by the guiding principle that high-quality denim is for everyone, forever.