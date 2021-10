The Audrey long back dress has a distinct holiday vibe, making it perfect for beachside vacations. It\'s made from breezy crocheted stretch-lace and cut as gilet for a relaxed fit with a "bord a bord" fastening. The piece features a longer back and a fluttery hem. It is the perfect piece to use on any swimsuit to take you from beach to bar. Wear it with the Audrey Square Neck swimsuit.