LPA Augstine Heel in Blush. - size 10 (also in 6, 7, 8, 9, 9.5) LPA Augstine Heel in Blush. - size 10 (also in 6, 7, 8, 9, 9.5) Satin textile upper with man made sole. Ruched strap detail. Heel measures approx 3 H. Imported. LPAR-WZ61. LPSH93 S20. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.