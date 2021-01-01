August Birthday Shirt,Birth Month Crystals Flower Gift T-Shirt

The stones and flowers on the shirt are bright and sparkling for whoever owns it, along with the corresponding birth month will make you brilliant in birthday parties, picnics, travel, school. Combined with skirts, jeans show confidence and dynamism. Great gifts for those who have birthdays in month 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. gift for father, mother, brother, sister, brother, grandpa, grandma and family members, lover, best friend, what could be better than owning it right now. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem