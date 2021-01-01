Aunt Life Messy Bun Hair Funny Baseball Hockey Player Aunt Premium T-Shirt

This funny sport product is for auntie has niece and nephew that enjoy playing baseball and hockey. And love leopard, cheetah print style. This cute graphic is the messy bun hair with leopard pattern head scarf, headband. On the design, there are two sport balls reflected on the glasses. Represent those who are enthusiastic about these sports. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.