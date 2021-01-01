Fantasie Aura Moulded Underwire Seamless T-Shirt Bra, Black, 38E

Soft sheen outer cups featuring peach-skin inner cup linings provide a seamless t-shirt ready finish and a an ultra comfortable wear against skin that is beautifully rounded for a perfect profile Comfort extends beyond the cups with a foam lined front cradle, peach-skin lined shoulder straps, an outer soft sheen fabric band, and a padded hook-and-eye increase comfort Increased depth at side seam for greater underarm coverage and deeper wing to smooth the back Powerful mesh lined wing for anchorage around the torso and support J-hook fastener on straps to convert easily to racer back style