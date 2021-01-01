Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a black (croco-embossed) leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. Vitreous enamel (semi-skeleton) dial with rose gold-tone hands. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Two multi-function sub-dials displaying: day of the week and date. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire-coated mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Hinged case back cover of vitreous enamel. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 17 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: average gain/loss rate: +/- 40 seconds per day. Aura Series. Casual watch style. Heritor Aura Vitreous Enamel Semi-Skeleton Dial Mens Watch HR3503.