See By Chloe Aure Bootie in Black. - size 37 (also in 36, 38, 39, 40, 41) Calfskin leather upper with rubber lug sole. Made in Spain. Leather lining. Lace-up front with black-toned hardware. Padded collar and tongue. Embossed logo detail on heel. Contrast suede panels. Approx 25mm/ 1 inch heelApprox 25mm/ 1 inch platformApprox 115mm/ 4.5 inch shaft. SEEB-WZ287. SB35132A. Launched in 2001, See by Chloe is a more relaxed and casual response to the success of the pieces to its elegant sister brand Chloe. See by Chloe has grown into a complete ready-to-wear line that has found favor by adding an urban edge to feminine tailoring.