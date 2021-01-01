From aussie mom of an-ausshole 200

Aussie Mom Of An Ausshole Australian Shepherd Dog Lover Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Are you a dedicated aussie mama? Or you know someone who is? This Aussie Mom tee is the exact outfit for those ladies who cannot be separated from their dogs. The tee is also gonna make a great present for a crazy dog lady. Dog Mom Present, Australian Shepherd Lover Top, Aussie Mama Cloth, Fur Mom Cloth, Dog Owner, Dog Rescuer Outfit, Birthday Present For Her, Mother's Day Top For Mom, Birthday Present For Girl, Birthday Girl Outfit This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com