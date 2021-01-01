Austin Longhorn Shirt Silhouette Skull Vintage Retro Texas Premium T-Shirt

Retro 70s Vintage Austin Longhorn tshirt. This classic Austin tee makes a great birthday present or Christmas gift for any Austinite as well as a souvenir for those visiting the music capitol of the world and land of beautiful longhorn cows! Texas Retro 70s Austin Shirt features silhouette of Texan Longhorn cow head skull on colorful retro 70s vintage style background This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.