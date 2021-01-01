Australian Women's Weekly Vegetarian: Flavoursome, Nutritious Everyday Recipes AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S WEEKLY Author

Create triple-tested, fuss-free vegetarian recipes that you'll come back to time and again.Vegetarian cooking has never looked so good! With more than 90 fresh and exciting recipes to add to your repertoire, create delicious, healthy, and flavorful everyday vegetarian meals that the whole family will love.Australian Women's Weekly is one of the most popular and reliable sources of fresh, healthy, and easy-to-make recipes. Inside the pages of this vegetarian recipe book, you'll discover:- 90 exciting recipes from the latest lifestyle trends, all photographed and with a fresh, modern design- A wide range of cuisines, types of dishes, and dietary needs to create balanced everyday meals Imperial and metric conversions and dual ingredient vocabulary - Easily recognizable ingredients that you can find in your local supermarket - A mixture of classic recipes and innovative ideas from one of Australia's top-selling and most widely read magazinesYour guide to easy, vegetarian home cookingWhether you would like to try a meat-free day or two each week or living a vegetarian lifestyle, this exciting recipe book by Australian Women's Weekly is just what you need! This cookbook contains a wide range of innovative recipes and some old classics to show you how to get the most of everyday vegetarian cooking to maximize your flavors and enjoy something new.From cauliflower burgers, roasted onion socca with chilli yogurt to Za'atar chickpeas and vegetable salad, this book contains recipes from all over the world including India, Japan, Italy, and Mexico. These flavorsome, nutritious everyday recipes cater to all kinds of vegetarian diets including lacto-vegetarian, ovo-vegetarian, and vegan.Even more recipes to discoverAre you looking for tried and tested fuss-free recipes? Look no further! Australian Women's Weekly recipe series has fresh, healthy recipes that you can make every day. Try Australian Women's Weekly Mediterranean to explore the taste of the Mediterranean in your kitchen!