MAC Multi Aute Cuture Starring Rosalia Extra Dimension Luminizer x4

Mac Aute Cuture Starring Rosalia Extra Dimension Luminizer X4. This palette of four Extra Dimension Skinfinish shades co-created by Rosalía adds the perfect glow to the skin. The liquid-powder highlighter with prismatic reflections is designed to sculpt and highlight your face – leaving a luminous, well-defined finish. The creamy powder formula lasts up to ten hours. Featuring specially designed ruby red and gold, logo-emblazoned packaging. A limited-edition palette of four liquid-powder highlighters co-created by Rosalía that gives a luminous, well-defined finish. •Long-wearing, 10 hours •Does not cause acne •Dermatologist-tested •Ophthalmologist-tested •For all skin types Apply to face as desired using a brush.