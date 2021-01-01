Authentic Foods: Health Benefits of Whole Foods, Facts, Recipes and More Bettina Zumdick Author

The foods and food preparations presented and discussed here are key foods for vital health, strength and resiliency of mind and body. Highlighted in this book is an understanding of whole foods from the perspective of energetics of foods and cooking and their effect on us along with scientific information. When choosing to consume more or exclusively plant quality foods, it is important to utilize a wide variety of cooking methods and foods. Many vegetarian and vegan people are surprised to experience health problems at some point when the greater perspective and understanding of foods and cooking is missing. Also this book can be used as a reference guide as to why we choose to eat whole foods and natural home cooked food preparations over so called fast foods and pre-packed foods.